Thunder Fall On The Road To Pacers

Despite leading by 15 points in the second quarter, the Thunder couldn’t hold onto its lead and fell on the road to the Pacers, 93-90.

Russell Westbrook finished with 27 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists but his game-tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer went in-and-out as OKC falls to 30-23 on the season.

Russell Westbrook is a wizard. No look dime to Steven Adams. pic.twitter.com/wnghvbP1PM — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) February 7, 2017

Even though the Thunder was playing on the second night of a back-to-back, OKC looked good out of the gates and took a double digit behind Westbrook’s facilitating and suffocating team-defense. While holding Indiana without a field goal for nearly eight minutes of game action, the Thunder went on a 15-to-3 run in the second quarter and led by 11 points at intermission.

But just like the Thunder, the Pacers were ready with a run of their own.

Indiana opened the second half on a 11-to-2 run to get back in the game, then with both George and Jeff Teague heating up, the Pacers led by three points entering the fourth and took a 10-point lead with 5:16 left in the game.

The Thunder clawed back with a quick 8-to-0 run to get back within one, but George hit a clutch jumper over the outstretched arm of Andre Roberson with 1:20 left to put the Pacers up 93-90. OKC had its opportunities down the stretch but missed its final four shots, all from behind the arc, as Indiana held on for the win.

Along with Westbrook’s big night, Steven Adams scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Victor Oladipo added 14 points.

George led the Pacers with 21 points and eight rebounds while Teague added 17 points.

OKC will be off the next two days before hosting the Cavaliers on Thursday night.