Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In Indiana

Just one day following a win over the Trailblazers, the Thunder is back in action on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee made the trip to Indianapolis and will be tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with all the action.

Thunder ball with 7.6 secs left, OKC down 93-90 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 7, 2017

2 missed three's on last two possessions, Thunder down 93-90, Pacers ball with 23.3 secs left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 7, 2017

Pacers ball, leading 91-90 1:30 left in game, George denied on last two Indy possessions #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 7, 2017

The three ball hasn't been kind to OKC, but four of them this quarter (3 by Russ) give the Thunder a chance, OKC down 91-86 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 7, 2017

The Pacers flip the script on OKC in second half, George (16pts) warms up Thunder down 8 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 7, 2017

Time for Russ to check back in, Thunder down 7, the Pacers outscoring OKC by 18 in second half. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 7, 2017

Time to say the #Thunder is losing this CamPayne. It's a landslide vote in my opinion. My eyes don't lie. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 7, 2017

Pacers layup at buzzer after OKC turnover, Pacers up 73-70 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 7, 2017

Indiana is defending tougher, but a Russ 3 and Victor jam, put OKC back up by six #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 7, 2017

Two free throws from Adams so far in 2nd half, Thunder up 54-47 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 7, 2017

Thunder looking fantastic up 11 on the Pacers at the half in Indy. S. Adams only player in dbl figures (12 pts). Bench has 17 on 7/12 FG. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 7, 2017

OKC 52 Pacers 41 Half, Adams-12 points #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 7, 2017

Ridiculous..Russ has 11 rebounds already #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 7, 2017

10-0 run for the Thunder as they lead the Pacers 41-29. Team looks energized trying to amend for earlier season loss against Indiana. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 7, 2017

Once again it's tough shooting for the opponent in the first quarter, Thunder up 25-20 after one #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 7, 2017

Pacers 4/20 shooting, OKC has to take advantage, Thunder up 4 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 7, 2017

I really like the way Westbrook is playing so far. Getting everybody else involved. Made 2-3 shots. Oladipo on the other hand... ?? — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 7, 2017