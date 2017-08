Police have made an arrest in a bank robbery that occurred in northwest Oklahoma City, Monday morning.

It happened at the Bank of the West located near NW 122nd St. and N. Penn. Ave. Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Keo Franklin, at an apartment complex not far from the scene.

Franklin was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. No bond was set.

Police did not say how they were able to track Franklin down.