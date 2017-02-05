Thunder Knock Off Blazers To Win Second Straight Game - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Knock Off Blazers To Win Second Straight Game

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Russell Westbrook scored 19 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Thunder to a 105-99 win over the Portland Trailblazers (22-30).

OKC (30-22) has now won two consecutive games after dropping three straight.

Led by the scoring punch of Victor Oladipo, the Thunder opened the fourth quarter on a tear. With Westbrook on the bench, Oladipo started the quarter with a quick bucket, backed it up with a steal on the other end that led to a Joffrey Lauvergne layup, then hit back-to-back deep shots before assisting on a Lauvergne 3-pointer as OKC went up 83-77 with 9:23 left in the game.

After the Blazers reeled off an 8-to-2 run to tie the game back up, it was Westbrook’s turn to take over the game.

Westbrook banked in back-to-back jumpers, swished a jumper from the top of the key then set up Oladipo for a pair of free throws as the Thunder point guard orchestrated an 8-to-0 run to give the OKC control of the game.

The Blazers got as close as three points the rest of the way, but a clutch Westbrook 3-pointer over Al-Farouq Aminu put the game away for good.

Oladipo scored 24 points and ties a career-high with 13 rebounds while Andre Roberson tallied his second career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. 

Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 29 points while C.J. McCollum added 19. 

Thunder will be back in action on Monday when it takes on the Pacers in Indiana. 

