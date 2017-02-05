Thunder Social Scene: Trailblazers In OKC

Following a big win on Friday night, the Thunder is back in action on Sunday afternoon when it hosts the Portland Trailblazers. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee will be inside of Chesapeake Energy Arena tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Game Over! Thunder 105 Blazers 99, Russ had 19 in the 4th Friday and 19 more today in the 4th #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 5, 2017

Russ hits and the Peake pops, Thunder up 100-93 1:18 left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 5, 2017

Blazers 73 Thunder 71 after three, OKC stuck on one 3-pointer, three straight Thunder turnovers to end quarter #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 5, 2017

Roberson with a fancy two, that's the Andre we need #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 5, 2017

Russ buckets in the 3rd and OKC leads 61-60 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 5, 2017

Tremendous attacking first half offensively for Dre Roberson. Got him away from 3-pt shots. @okcthunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 5, 2017

Blazers up 52-46 Half, the Blazers score 36 in the second, Roberson lead OKC with 12 points #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 5, 2017

Roberson much more effective when he doesn't stand behind the arc, slash and score all day, Roberson-10pts Blazers up 45-42 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 5, 2017

Finally play stops, Russ and Adams will come in, Blazers up 35-34 with 5:38 left in half #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 5, 2017

The shots in the paint won't drop for the Thunder, The Blazers lead 29-27 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 5, 2017

Thunder 24 Portland 16 after one, Roberson-6pts 8rebs #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 5, 2017

Portland had 7-4 lead, now it's 15-7 OKC in front. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 5, 2017

OKC on a 9-0 run #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 5, 2017

Thunder with 7 rebounds just 3 minutes into the game. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 5, 2017

OKC with 5 rebounds on offense during opening possession #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 5, 2017