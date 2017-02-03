Capitol Week In Review: Lawmakers Reveal Agendas

This week, legislative leaders reveled their agendas for the upcoming session, and for the first time in state history, a sitting representative faces expulsion.

This week, legislative leaders reveled their agendas for the upcoming session, and for the first time in state history, a sitting representative faces expulsion.

Republican Representative Dan Kirby is one of two lawmakers accused of sexual harassment.

Kirby was accused of harassing two legislative aids; one received a $44,000 state funded payout. The other insisted Kirby pressured her into sending him topless photos and going to a strip club. An investigative committee determined Kirby should be removed from office.

2/2/17 Related Story: Committee Recommends Giving State Rep. Dan Kirby The Boot

"Expulsion of Representative Dan Kirby to be scheduled and voted upon by the full body,” said Representative Josh Cockroft (R) District 27.

Governor Mary Fallin added, “There is no room for sexual-harassment in any business. Whether it's at the state Capital or anywhere else."

Sources say there are enough votes in the House of Representatives to have Kirby expelled.

The committee also looked into allegations that Democratic Representative Will Fourkiller sexually harassed a high school legislative page. Fourkiller wouldn’t appear before the committee so he was reprimanded. Democrats say this was just political theater.

Legislative leaders also highlighted their priorities for this upcoming session.

1/26/17 Related Story: State Senate Outlines Legislative Agenda For 2017

Lawmakers on both sides of the political isle agreed teacher pay raises are tops on the to-do list.

The governor announced a plan to overhaul the tax system and an agreement with amazon to start charging sales tax for online purchases.

"It will make a huge difference to our cities and our towns in our counties so will now start receiving that sales tax payment,” said Governor Fallin.

Democrats blame the state’s budget woes on Republicans, and what they call years of fiscal mismanagement.

"Things like education, healthcare, public safety, and transportation, those Cora for that we like to refer to them as, and each of those areas the core for have just been decimated by the budget cuts,” said Representative Scott Inman (D) House Minority Leader.