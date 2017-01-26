State Senate Outlines Legislative Agenda For 2017

With just over a week to go before the start of the state legislative session, Senate Republicans are outlining their agenda for 2017.

Every year, Republican senators meet with the media to outline their goals for the session.

Tops on the to-do list, according to Senator Mike Schulz President Pro Tempore, will be bridging the state's estimated $900 million budget deficit.

"One of the things that we have to do every year is balance a budget. Nobody in this room, I believe, think that this is going to be an easy budget. It's going to be one of the most difficult we've seen,” said Sen. Schulz.

And that's why Republican senators want to identify their priorities early on.

On top of bridging the budget gap, lawmakers say their top priority is giving teachers a raise even before giving raises to other state workers.

"You'll find members of this caucus very supportive of state employees and the direction that we go. But, I think the direction that we go for support is going to be towards education,” said Senator Jason Smalley (R) District 28.

The Republican caucus also has its sights set on health care, and reigning in costs through prevention.

"Poor health outcomes. Those of our citizens and untreated mental health and substance abuse needs are driving up the healthcare for all Oklahomans,” said Senator AJ Griffin (R) District 20.

Republicans are also hoping the new Trump administration will reduce federal regulations, making it easier and more affordable to govern the state.

"We're hoping that we are going to get some flexibility from DC on some of our programs this year and on how we spend our money,” said Senator Kim David (R) District 18.

The legislative session begins one week from Monday.