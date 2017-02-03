Court Denies Appeal Of Man Convicted In Death Of Ex-Girlfriend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Court Denies Appeal Of Man Convicted In Death Of Ex-Girlfriend

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has denied the appeal of a former Cordell man who was convicted of one count of first-degree murder in the 2007 death of his ex-girlfriend.

Ronnie Dean Denny, Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

Denny, 35, was arrested on July 1, 2014 on a warrant in Collin County, Texas, for the death of Melissa Flores. 

Police said Denny shot Flores with a 9mm rifle, which resulted in her death.

Flores, the mother of three young children, was reported missing by her family on Jan. 28, 2007. She was last known to be at the Cordell home of Denny, with whom she had a child, according to authorities.

