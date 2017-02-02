Two Arrested, Accused Of Aiding MWC Triple-Murder Suspect - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Two Arrested, Accused Of Aiding MWC Triple-Murder Suspect

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

Two people have now been arrested, accused of assisting Midwest City triple-murder suspect Ramon Pugh.

Detectives arrested 47-year-old Lucretia Mitchell-Spencer and 49-year-old Kurt Brazille, each on a complaint of Harboring a Fugitive, after investigators say the two assisted Pugh evade capture.

Mitchell-Spencer was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. Brazille is being held in Midwest City. A mug shot for Brazille has not yet been released.

Police did not say whether or not they believe anyone else helped Pugh.

MWC Police and local bankers have now offered a reward worth “several thousand dollars” for Pugh’s arrest. Pugh is considered armed and dangerous.  

