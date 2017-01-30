MWC Triple Murder Suspect Is No Stranger To Crime

News 9 has learned Pugh was charged with murder nearly 20 years ago, but was acquitted.

US Marshals and Midwest City police are trying to track down triple murder suspect, Ramon Pugh.

Investigators are still interviewing known friends and family to find Pugh, who also goes by Romon and Psycho, but they feel he is still in the metro area.

News 9 has learned Pugh was charged with murder nearly 20 years ago, but was acquitted. On May 18, 1997 outside the Dragons Lounge Social Club on NE 36th St., court documents show witnesses saw Pugh pull a gun from his sweatshirt in the parking lot and shoot Dewand Walker in the head.

Two years later after a jury trial, however, Pugh walked free. News 9 has learned jury members did not trust the witnesses' stories because they were members of a gang.

This weekend, Pugh was hanging out with three men, two of whom had criminal records of their own, before police say he suddenly shot and killed all of them. One of the victims, Donielle Gregory, had previously been convicted of murder himself in 1997, and was in prison until last April.

Investigators still do not understand what prompted Pugh to kill Gregory, Derrel Barksdale and Terence Jackson in Midwest City's first ever triple homicide, and neither does the man who lives on the other side of the duplex where it happened.

“I've been here 20 years,” said the neighbor who does not want to be identified. “I've never had this happen. Somebody killed three people. That’s unbelievable.”

Pugh did not kill his girlfriend, who escaped the house with her 10-year-old daughter when she heard the gunshots. Her mother made the initial call to police, but that recording will not be released until Pugh is taken into custody.

While police say this was not a random attack, Pugh is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 right away and do not approach him.