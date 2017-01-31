OKC Police Look To Find Victim In Peeping Tom Case

Kentrell Brown, 32, was arrested in November after police said he was caught looking through windows at an apartment complex near Eastern Avenue and Memorial Road.

Police said they found a video camera in his vehicle , and after sifting through the footage, they discovered he had multiple victims on tape.

Most of the photos could not be released because his victims are either partially or fully undressed. Majority of his victims are women.

There are two photos of one victim that police released. A man wearing a Nike shirt in crutches is behind window blinds. Police said it is clear from the picture that Brown was looking from the outside in. His victim was unsuspecting.

Oklahoma City Master Sgt. Gary Knight said they want help identifying the victim to see if he has more information.

“Maybe it will help us identify some of the other people in the videos,” he said.

Police think Brown was operating in far north Oklahoma City between Eastern Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue from Memorial Road up to Covell Road.

“It’s a very large area. We are just hoping that anybody who may think that someone was watching them or may have looked up or may have seen someone run from a window, we want to hear from them,” Knight said.

He said if they are a victim, police will be able to match up the video to see if they were a target.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oklahoma City police sex crimes unit at (405) 316-4761.