OKC Police Looking For Videotaped Victims Of 'Peeping Tom'

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are searching for victims of a ‘peeping tom.’

Officers say Kentrell Brown, 32, was arrested in November on charges related to ‘peeping tom’ incidents. At the time of Brown’s arrest investigators recovered a video camera from his vehicle and discovered numerous people who Brown had taken video of without their knowledge or permission.

Many of the victims were females and were nude when the video was taken, officers said.

Detectives said they are releasing photos of one person on the videos in hopes of finding other victims. The man, who police stated is not a suspect, is on crutches and has a brace on his left knee.  

Officers said they are not releasing any of the other photos or video due to their sensitive nature. Investigators said they believe the videos may have been shot in 2015 in far north Oklahoma City between North Pennsylvania Ave. and North Kelley Ave. and East Memorial Rd. and Northwest 194th St.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Brown is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Sex Crimes Unit at (405) 316-4761.

