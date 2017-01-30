Civil Rights Groups Calling Out Three Lawmakers

Civil rights groups are calling out, by name, three state lawmakers who they say have written misogynistic, racist or homophobic bills.

The groups met with the media to outline which lawmakers they believe are trying to pass legislation that not only is hateful, but also won’t pass constitutional muster.

"The only thing they're going to do is take us to court to fight unconstitutional bill after unconstitutional bill after unconstitutional bill," said Troy Stevenson with Freedom Oklahoma.

This year, the groups are targeting three lawmakers:

Senator Josh Brecheen

Representative Chuck Strohm

Senator Joseph Silk

"We are calling on these three legislators to pull those bills this week before the session starts," Stevenson said.

Bracheen and Strohm did not respond to News 9's request for a comment, but Silk defends his two bills; one that would allow for a conscience clause for people not wanting to do business with customers based on sexual preference.

"The ACLU and other folks are screaming this is a license to discriminate against whoever. It's not at all,” Silk said. “All you have to do is read the bill you can't discriminate against race you can't discriminate against religion. What this is is marriage lifestyle and behavior. If it violates your conscience, you shouldn't have to participate."

The other would, essentially, make abortion murder. Opponents of the bill say it will lead to nothing but costly litigation.

"The state of Oklahoma cannot afford to wage ideological attacks that will result in costly court battles," said Tamya Cox of Planned Parenthood.

"In Oklahoma, one of the most pro-life states they say, we kill 6,000 kids every year. 6,000 abortions. So there's nothing better to spend money on then actually try to protect them," Silk said.

The groups say, in the end, that’s a fight that will cost Oklahoma taxpayers.

"We hope that we don't have to but if it's a fight they want, whether it's in Oklahoma legislature or before the United States Supreme Court, it's a fight they'll get," said Ryan Kiesel with the ACLU.