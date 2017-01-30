Four Oklahomans Killed In Vehicle Accidents In Three Days - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Four Oklahomans Killed In Vehicle Accidents In Three Days

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Four people have died in four accidents across Oklahoma in the last three days, investigators say. Two of the accidents involved a single vehicle, according to authorities.

The first fatality accident occurred Saturday at just after 1 p.m. on southbound I-35 just north of Wilshire Boulevard in Oklahoma City. Ryan Samson, 27, of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second fatality accident occurred Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. on State Highway 3 near Stonewall. Police say the driver of 2013 Honda Civic attempted to pass another vehicle and struck a 2013 Kia Soul head-on. The passenger of the Civic, Randolph Jacobs, 80, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The drivers of both cars and a passenger in the Soul were all taken to hospitals for internal and other injuries.

The third fatality accident occurred Monday at 3:20 a.m. on a county road 1.5 miles west of Mead in Bryan County. John P. Cargal, 59 of Madill was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he ran off the roadway and traveled 300 feet down the ditch before striking a culvert and being thrown 30 ft., officials said.

The fourth fatality accident occurred Monday at about 3 a.m. on I-44 eastbound at Yale Ave. in Tulsa City Limits in Tulsa County. Dylan F. James, 21, of Tulsa, was driving a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he departed the roadway to the right and struck an attenuator, then continued striking a sign, authorities said. Troopers said James was pronounced dead at the scene. 

