Four Oklahomans Killed In Vehicle Accidents In Three Days

A child is dead after being found, unresponsive inside a vehicle parked at a Luther daycare center, Friday evening.More >>
A child is dead after being found, unresponsive inside a vehicle parked at a Luther daycare center, Friday evening.More >>
As President Trump departed for Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Friday for a 17-day working vacation, it will mark his fifth visit to that golf club and his 13th vacation-like trip since he took office.More >>
As President Trump departed for Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Friday for a 17-day working vacation, it will mark his fifth visit to that golf club and his 13th vacation-like trip since he took office.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.