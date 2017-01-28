One Killed In Crash Involving Motorcycle On I-35

One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and four other vehicles happened on Interstate 35 near Wilshire Boulevard.

Ryan Samson, 27, of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday afternoon.

About 1:05 p.m., Samson was riding a motorcycle in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle hit a vehicle when it attempted to change lanes.

The motorcycle hit the ground which ejected the rider, rolled over the cable barrier into the northbound lanes, caused damage to a northbound vehicle and hit another vehicle.

The motorcycle caught on fire in the northbound lanes.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more.