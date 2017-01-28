Cowgirls Fall On The Road To No. 25 Kansas State - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cowgirls Fall On The Road To No. 25 Kansas State

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
MANHATTAN, Kansas -

Kindred Wesemann scored 11 of her career-high 34 points in the fourth quarter and No. 25 Kansas Stated ended a two-game losing streak with a 74-69 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Related: OSU Dominates Arkansas As Cowboys Remember The 10

Coming off a three-point game in a 42-point loss to Baylor, the biggest home-court loss in program history, Wesemann hit 10 of 18 shots, including four 3-pointers, and made all 10 of her free throws, six in the fourth quarter.

Eternati Willock added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (16-6, 6-4 Big 12), who made 15 of 16 free throws in the second half and finished 21 of 26, outscoring the Cowgirls by 10 from the line.

Oklahoma State (13-7, 3-6) led 33-27 at the half but Wesemann started and ended a 14-0 run and had seven points as Kansas State took a 43-38 lead.

Kaylee Jensen had her league-leading 11th double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds, plus six assists, for the Cowgirls and Mandy Coleman had 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.