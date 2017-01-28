OSU Dominates Arkansas As Cowboys Remember The 10

Five OSU players scored in double digits as the Cowboys dominated Arkansas, 99-71 inside of a sold-out Gallagher Iba Arena.

Jeffrey Carrol led the way with 20 points as OSU (13-8) has now won three consecutive games following a six-game skid.

Led by the hot hand of Phil Forte III, the Cowboys jumped out to a 14-2 lead on the Razorbacks, but Arkansas quickly cut its deficit to single digits after a Manuale Watkins’ 3-pointer. The bucket put Arkansas (16-5) back in the game, but only for a moment.

Jawun Evans knocked down a pair of free throws, Lucas N’Guessan then followed up with a dunk as the Cowboys used the next six minutes of game action to reel off a 21-to-7 run capped off by a monster and-1 dunk from Davon Dillard to go up 46-24.

The Cowboys led by 26 at intermission and never let Arkansas get back within striking distance the rest of the way.

Not only was it a big win for the Cowboys, but it came on a day where the University remembered the 10 members of the OSU basketball team and staff who were killed in a plane crash 16 years ago.

Forte III finished with 18 points while Evans added 16 points and eight assists. The Cowboys shot 50 percent (33-63) from the field and 45 percent (9-20) from behind the arc.

REWRITE THE RECORD BOOKS!



Phil Forte passes Keiton Page for most career 3-pointers in OSU history. pic.twitter.com/8XGST8h2FY — Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) January 28, 2017

Jaylen Barford led the Razorbacks with 21 points.

OSU will be back in action on Monday when the Cowboys travel to Norman for a Bedlam matchup with OU.