OSU Dominates Arkansas As Cowboys Remember The 10 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSU Dominates Arkansas As Cowboys Remember The 10

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Connect
STILLWATER -

Five OSU players scored in double digits as the Cowboys dominated Arkansas, 99-71 inside of a sold-out Gallagher Iba Arena.

Related: Cowboys To Remember The Ten On Saturday 16 Years After

Jeffrey Carrol led the way with 20 points as OSU (13-8) has now won three consecutive games following a six-game skid.

Led by the hot hand of Phil Forte III, the Cowboys jumped out to a 14-2 lead on the Razorbacks, but Arkansas quickly cut its deficit to single digits after a Manuale Watkins’ 3-pointer. The bucket put Arkansas (16-5) back in the game, but only for a moment.

Jawun Evans knocked down a pair of free throws, Lucas N’Guessan then followed up with a dunk as the Cowboys used the next six minutes of game action to reel off a 21-to-7 run capped off by a monster and-1 dunk from Davon Dillard to go up 46-24.

The Cowboys led by 26 at intermission and never let Arkansas get back within striking distance the rest of the way.

Not only was it a big win for the Cowboys, but it came on a day where the University remembered the 10 members of the OSU basketball team and staff who were killed in a plane crash 16 years ago.

Forte III finished with 18 points while Evans added 16 points and eight assists. The Cowboys shot 50 percent (33-63) from the field and 45 percent (9-20) from behind the arc.

Jaylen Barford led the Razorbacks with 21 points.

OSU will be back in action on Monday when the Cowboys travel to Norman for a Bedlam matchup with OU. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.