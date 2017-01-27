Vandals Spread Graffiti At Douglass High School - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Vandals Spread Graffiti At Douglass High School

Posted: Updated:
Some of the graffiti made mention of rival school, Star Spencer. Some of the graffiti made mention of rival school, Star Spencer.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

On Friday morning, employees of Douglass High School arrived to find graffiti stamped on the back wall of the building. White paint was glazed over multiple doors and words were marked on the brick wall. There were mentions of a rival school, Star Spencer.

“It’s really disappointing and upsetting,” said Mark Myers with Oklahoma City Public Schools. “Our budget is not in a good position. So having to spend money to clean this sort of stuff up really takes away from some of the other items that we really need to be doing within our schools.”

Pastor Derrick Scobey is an alumni of Douglass High School. He said the graffiti causes a disruption for students at the school. He also said it is an insult to the rich history of the school.

“Douglass is the oldest school in the state, not just the city, not just the oldest black school. It is the oldest school,” said Scobey.

Scobey said regardless of who did the vandalism, he hopes it won’t bring more tension to the two schools.

“I don’t want us to communicate that and cause some type of unnecessary problems between our youth that go to Star Spencer and that go Douglass. We don’t need that as a whole.”

Scobey hopes law enforcement and the school district can find whomever is responsible and resolve it peacefully.

Myers said a report was filed with the school resource officer. If it is a student who vandalized Douglass High School, Myers said they could receive in-house or up to 10 days of suspension.

Staff of Douglass High School worked quickly to clean up most of the graffiti.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.