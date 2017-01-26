3 Accused Of Stealing Thousands Worth Of Jewelry, Merchandise

Three people were arrested after swiping thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry from a UPS cart at Penn Square Mall on Wednesday. And when police caught up with suspects, they learned the trio was up to a lot more.

Police arrested Alvaro Arriagada, 33, Oscar Molina, 32, and Constance Vida, 33, each on complaints of Grand Larceny and three counts of Concealing Stolen property.

It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Officers were called out after a witness said she saw the two men approach an unattended UPS cart in front of a jewelry store in the mall. The witness told police one of the men held open a large white bag and the other man grabbed two packages off the cart and placed it inside. The two then walked in separate directions, but the witness said she quickly went to mall security to tell them what she saw.

Security followed the suspects out of the mall and witnessed them get into a van, which then headed eastbound on NW Expressway. The security guards were able to contact police quickly, and gave a good description of the suspects’ vehicle and its license plate number. Soon after police pulled the vehicle over and discovered the missing packages.

According to the report, the contents of the packages was valued at more than $19,000. Officers also located the white bag the suspects allegedly used in the heist, which police say was lined with lead to prevent security tags from properly working. Several pairs of needle nose pliers were also found and a label printer.

It was during their search of the suspects’ vehicle that police found thousands of dollars’ worth of clothing and other items from various other stores.

Arriagada, Molina and Vida were all arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. Details on a possible bond has not been released.