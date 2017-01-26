The best 11 jobs in America for 2017

Although the U.S. unemployment rate is near a 10-year low, not all jobs are created equal in the post-recession economy. Some professions and industries are pulling ahead of the pack when it comes to compensation and benefits, while millions of Americans continue to struggle with stagnant pay and limited job prospects.

So how does one find a lucrative job with plenty of career prospects? It helps to focus on three industries, according to a new study from employment site Glassdoor.

About half the jobs with the best prospects for 2017 tend to be found in technology, health care and finance, the study found. These careers are highly skilled professions that typically require college degrees or specialized training, which emphasizes the increasing opportunity divide between Americans with college degrees and those who didn't progress beyond high school.

And because these jobs are resistant to automation, they're likely to continue providing a good income and career prospects for years to come.

"These positions won't be automated anytime soon," said Glassdoor spokeswoman Allison Berry. "They're all very highly skilled and require people to dig into what they are working in, whether that's a data scientist or a pharmacy manager."

Less-skilled occupations are increasingly feeling the impact of automation as companies turn to robots for manufacturing work, for instance. That trend is likely to expand into other industries. The World Economic Forum predicted last year that automation will cause 5.1 million job losses over the next five years.

A few jobs that don't require college degrees made the full list of the top 50 jobs for 2017. They include executive assistant (No. 28) and dental hygienist (No. 48).

12. Occupational therapist: $72,000

13. Audit manager: $98,000

14. Electrical engineer: $78,000

15. Nurse practitioner: $100,000

16. Software engineer: $101,000

17. Corporate recruiter: $60,000

18. Supply chain manager: $100,000

19. Finance manager: $116,000

20. Mechanical engineer: $76,000

21. Communications manager: $82,000

22. QA manager: $92,000

23. Controls engineer: $75,400

24. Nurse manager: $77,000

25. Compliance manager: $100,000

26. Mobile developer: $85,000

27. Systems administrator: $68,000

28. Executive assistant: $56,000

29. Technical account manager: $66,000

30. Hardware engineer: $108,000

31. Intelligence analyst: $62,400

32. Product manager: $107,000

33. Professor: $70,000

34. Physician: $200,000

35. Compensation analyst: $70,000

36. Civil engineer: $65,200

37. Research engineer: $92,850

38. Accounting manager: $82,000

39. Information security engineer: $100,000

40. Manufacturing engineer: $70,000

41. Security analyst: $70,000

42. Business operations manager: $93,000

43. UI designer: $80,000

44. Pharmacy manager: $130,000

45. Supplier quality engineer: $80,150

46. National sales manager: $90,000

47. Business intelligence developer: $83,000

48. Dental hygienist: $66,000

49. Physical therapist: $70,000

50. Construction project manager: $85,000