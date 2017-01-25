Edmond Family Loses Everything In Wildfire

Sharon Weiss works at Heritage Elementary where her two daughters attend school.

They were there when their property caught on fire Tuesday afternoon . Weiss' husband was home and made it out safely.

The peaceful place the Weiss family called home for more than 15 years was gone in one afternoon.

“So many memories in that house,” Weiss said.

After the wildfire sparked in Logan County, the charred and mostly melted structure was all the family had left.

Beyond just losing all the basics, they lost other things that can't ever be replaced, like family photos.

The home was insured and they're currently staying at a hotel. In the meantime, the school is helping to collect donations for the family while they figure out their next move.

Weiss said their immediate needs include toiletries and clothes for girls size 14/16. Items can be dropped off at Heritage Elementary, 400 E Sorghum Mill Road in Edmond.