Homes Destroyed As Wildfire Rages North Of Edmond

At least three homes were destroyed and a number of other structures damaged after a wildfire flared up in a rural area just north of Edmond, Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple crews were called in to battle the blaze, which is reported to have started in the 600 block of Meadow Rock Trail, located near S. Eastern Rd. and S. Charter Oak Rd. So far there has been no word on any injuries at this time. As of 5:30 p.m. fire crews had the fire mostly under control and continued to monitor hot spots.

As the fire has advanced, a horse ranch in the area also came under threat. Ranchers worked quickly and evacuated several horses out of a barn and away to safety.

Evacuating horses at Valentines Horse Ranch as fire nears. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/P1S6OWkTJL — Dana Hertneky (@DanaHertneky) January 24, 2017

Firefighters from Edmond, Deer Creek, Guthrie and Oak Cliff all responded to the scene on the ground. The Oklahoma National Guard also sent in two Black Hawk helicopters to conduct airdrops. Just after 6 p.m., authorities told News 9 the fire was sparked by a windmill in the area.

The fire spread about a half-mile northeast, and consumed more than 50 acres of land, behind wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour.

Two mobile homes and another home were destroyed by the blazes that ignited just before 2 p.m.

Kyle Bebber’s mobile home was one of the two that were engulfed by flames and destroyed.

“There was nothing I could do about it, so I got out of there and tried to go back and get back in the house and find my cat. My air compressor was about to explode, there was nothing I could do. That air compressor explodes and it will rip through that house,” he said.

Another fire then sparked about a mile and a half to the southwest of the main fire, at the back of a home near S. Broadway St. and Sherwood Ln. This fire was located upwind of the main fire and the two are not connected. Its cause has not been determined either.

Students from at least three Edmond Public Schools were held at school due to the wildfire.

In addition to the fires burning north of Edmond, two other wildfires also cropped up around the greater Oklahoma City metro area. One fire was reported to be near Mustang Rd. and State Highway 37 in the town of Tuttle, Okla. This fire was quickly brought under control.

Then, fire crews in Pottawatomie County were called out to extinguish a wildfire about five miles east of Shawnee. This fire started in a very rural area. No structures were threatened.