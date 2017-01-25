911 Call Released After Del City Double Homicide

Del City Police Department released the 911 call from a double homicide on Monday.

The caller told the dispatcher, "I walked to the counter and I see them laying on the floor." He explained that it looked like a robbery.

From surveillance, police say one suspect walked into the store and attacked the manager, 42-year-old Nekia Jackson.

Russ Roberts, 60, was in another part of the store when he saw the commotion. Police said he stepped in to help Nekia.

"During the course of that, both the victims end up shot and killed over the next few seconds in the video," said Major Jody Suit with the Del City Police Department.

Police are now asking people to come forward if they saw someone walking in the neighborhood with a white plastic bag, possibly filled with clothes, on the morning of the double homicide.

"This person would have been walking in the area behind the store. They walked into the store, when they left they did not take the bag with that," said Suit.

Since Monday, cards, flowers and stuffed animals have piled outside the laundromat.

Charles Bevien dropped off two white roses, one for each Nekia and Russ. He said, "You can feel the sadness in the air."

Charles met Nekia at the laundromat almost two years ago. He is one of her regular customers. He just saw her on Sunday and remembers her warm smile and friendly conversation.

Although he didn't know Russ, he said, "All I can say is that he must have been a good person to step in. In fact, I don't know who wouldn't knowing Nekia because she was such a sweetheart."

Police continue to investigate this case. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 405-677-2443. Callers can remain anonymous.