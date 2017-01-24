Police ID Victims In Del City Laundromat Double Homicide

The victims of a Del City double homicide have been identified.

Police say 42-year-old Nekia Jackson was the laundromat manager and 60-year-old Russ Roberts was washing his laundry.

Both victims lived in Del City, according to police.

Roberts was doing his laundry at the Laundry Station near SE 15th and Sunnylane around 7 a.m. Monday and was not initially visible to the suspect, and when the Roberts saw what was going on went to help Jackson, according to investigators.

Maj. Jody Suit with the Del City Police Department says it likely started as an armed robbery and turned deadly.

Suit confirms that there is surveillance video inside the laundromat showing Roberts trying to help Jackson during the robbery. The surveillance video has not been released yet. No suspects have been arrested. Suit said they are working to get the suspect named.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Jackson's family and tributes are being left on Facebook in her memory.