Secret Service Agent Under Investigation For Social Media Post

Secret Service Agent Under Investigation For Social Media Post

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The Secret Service is investigating comments by a senior agent who suggested she would not take a bullet for President Trump.

The Secret Service led security efforts around the inauguration and is tasked with protected elected officials, both Republican and Democrat, reports CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues. But the agency is conducting an internal investigation into the social media statements of an agent who suggested she wouldn’t put her life on the line for President Trump.

According to a new report by the Washington Examiner, Kerry O’Grady, special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Denver district, wrote on Facebook in October: “I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country…” She ended the post: “I am with her” — an implicit endorsement of Hillary Clinton.

In the report, O’Grady said her post was in reaction to the now-infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” video where Mr. Trump made lewd comments about groping women. But after posting the comments, O’Grady said she had second thoughts, telling the Examiner: “As soon as I put it up, I thought it was not the sentiment that I needed to share because I care very deeply about the mission.” She said she took down the post two or three days later.

The Secret Service is aware of the posting and told CBS News that “the agency is taking quick and appropriate action … any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and swiftly investigated.”

On Sunday, President Trump singled out Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy while at a law enforcement reception at the White House, telling the room he’s felt safe with their protection since day one. 

Secret Service agents are barred from engaging in any political activity. CBS News reached out to O’Grady, but we have yet to hear back.

