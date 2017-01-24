Thunder Close Out Road Trip Against Pelicans On Wednesday Night - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Close Out Road Trip Against Pelicans On Wednesday Night

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
The Thunder will finish off its six-game road trip when it goes to The Big Easy for a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Here are a few things to know about the game:

Thunder riding momentum

Despite trailing by nine points in the fourth quarter, the Thunder fought back for an impressive road win thanks to a Russell Westbrook game-winner with 1.4 seconds left on the clock. It was a crucial win for the Thunder, especially since OKC began the current road trip with a 1-3 mark after losses to the Timberwolves, Clippers and Warriors.

While it may not be their best win of the season, OKC’s victory over the Jazz was no easy accomplishment.  No Jazz player scored more than 17 points while Derrick Favors was the only starter with a positive plus-minus with a plus-1.

Along with the win, Westbrook tallied his 22nd triple-double of the season with 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists while notching his first career triple-double against the Jazz.

Pelicans riding unexpected win

Without the services of Anthony Davis (right quad), the Pelicans knocked off LeBron James and the Cavaliers, 124-122 on Monday night. Not only did New Orleans pick up the win, but the Pels led by 19 points at halftime and did enough to hold off a furious Cleveland rally late in the game.

Even though New Orleans was without Davis, Terrence Jones filled in nicely for the superstar. Jones finished with 36 points and 11 rebounds while making a huge defensive play late in the game when he blocked a James’ dunk attempt.

Davis practiced Tuesday and is expected to play against the Thunder. It’ll be interesting to see if the Pelicans can ride out this momentum following their biggest win of the season.

Buddy Buckets

Oklahoma fans will see a familiar face on Wednesday as Buddy Hield continues his rookie campaign for the Pelicans.

Hield is averaging 8.8 points and shooting 37.3 percent from 3 this season and scored 16 points the first time the Thunder and Pels met back on Dec. 4. Hield struggled in the second matchup between the two teams on Dec. 21, where Hield failed to hit a field coal and scored his only two points from the free throw stripe.

Hield’s minutes have been mostly inconsistent so far this season but has played in all 45 games for the Pelicans. 

