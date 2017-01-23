Russell Westbrook's Game-Winning Jumper Lifts Thunder Past Jazz - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Russell Westbrook's Game-Winning Jumper Lifts Thunder Past Jazz

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
SALT LAKE CITY -

Russell Westbrook drained a go-ahead jumper from the elbow with 1.4 seconds left to lift the Thunder to a 97-95 win over the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook also tallied his 22nd triple-double of the season in the win with 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. This was Westbrook’s first career triple-double against Utah.

Despite only scoring 11 total points in the third quarter and trailing by as many as nine points in the fourth, OKC reeled off a 16-to-6 run to take a three-point lead after a pair of Westbrook free throws with 12 seconds left in the game.

On a beautifully designed inbounds play, Utah’s Gordon Hayward responded with a clutch 3-pointer to tie the game with only 10.5 seconds on the clock.

With the game on the line and the ball in his hands, Westbrook had just enough time to take care of business.

Westbrook used a pick from Steven Adams and dribbled to his right, where he coiled up for his game-winning jumper over the outstretched arm of George Hill to give OKC a much-needed victory.

Victor Oladipo helped spark OKC’s comeback in the fourth and finished with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting while Enes Kanter scored 14 points off the bench. Adams returned from a two-game absence (concussion) to score nine points to go with six rebounds and four blocks.

Hayward led the Jazz with 17 points while eight different Jazz players scored at least eight points in a total team effort.

The Thunder will be back in action on Wednesday night in New Orleans. 

