Oklahoma City police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a Metro PCS store.

The robbery took place at 2616 Southwest 29th St.

Investigators are asking the public to provide tips as to the identity of the perpetrators.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may earn cash reward.