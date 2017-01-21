Coffee Creek Homeowners Meet After Golf Course Closure

Homeowners concerned about the sudden closing of a popular Edmond golf course met for the first time Saturday to discuss a plan of action.

Last week, Coffee Creek Golf Course was sold and immediately shut down by its new owner. This was a shocking move to the hundreds of people who live along the links, but they hope to change that.

When the neighbors of Coffee Creek learned their home course had closed, they immediately sought legal advice. Then reached out to the new owner to ask about the future, but were disappointed by what they learned.

“They have no formal plan or informal plan that they are ready to let us see,” said HOA board member David Bormann.

With fears of apartments or commercial buildings popping up in place of the putting greens, they feel slightly more at ease knowing the course lies in the middle of a flood plain.

“A lot of that area that they purchased, you can’t build on,” homeowner David Price said.

Any new development would mean rezoning through the City, which is a lengthy process involving the neighbors, who plan to put up a fight.

Beyond not being able to walk to the teebox from their front door, the homeowners' biggest fear is plummeting property values, as the golf course is the main reason they moved to the neighborhood.

“Your options would have been a lot greater and you probably would’ve chosen a different place because you maybe could’ve bought the same type of house but for a little less,” Bormann said.

The course was also home to most of the area's school golf teams, and dozens of tournaments were already scheduled for this year.

One idea the homeowners discussed at this first meeting is the possibility of buying the course themselves.

“There’s a number of interested parties that would like to do that, and hopefully, we’ll try to get organized to help make that happen,” homeowner Randy Ingargiola said.

"All signs point to Coffee Creek Golf Course having been profitable and maybe we can do something to keep that going,” Price said.

The HOA does hope to meet with the new owner in the coming days to find a solution that is agreeable to everyone.