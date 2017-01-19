Coffee Creek Golf Course Shuts Down Under New Management

One of Edmond's staple golf courses is closed for business. Coffee Creek was sold to new owners last week, and neighbors fear what could be coming next.

More than 200 homeowners share property lines with the now-closed golf course. They say their biggest concern is the uncertainty.

“Had there not been a golf course, we wouldn’t have moved here,” said Leonard “Rusty” Hollensbe, who has lived in the Coffee Creek neighborhood for 17 years.

Hollensbe is already searching for a new favorite place to hit the links now, though. Like many of his neighbors, Coffee Creek's rolling fairways and challenging approach shots are what drew him to the subdivision.

He thought recent work to the course meant it would be here to stay.

“The greens and the fairways are in better shape than they’ve ever been, and we were really encouraged that they got a lot of play (last) year,” said Hollensbe.

Neighbors thought a new owner would choose to continue making improvements. Instead, the course closed immediately following the sale.

One man told News 9 he just bought his home last week and is already speaking with his lawyer because of the closure.

News 9 called the new landowner to learn what his plans were for the property, but did not get a response.

Edmond Planning Commission Chairman Barry Moore said regardless, the owner will have to at least keep the grass cut.

“It won’t have to have putting greens and fairways, but they will have to keep it up to city standards and not be a nuisance to the community,” said Moore.

Moore said if the owner wants to build something new, he will have to request to repeal the special use permit that allows the golf course. He would then have to apply for new zoning, which takes time and multiple public hearings.

Neighbors do not plan to make that process easy.

“We feel that it’s all these citizens versus one developer or one builder, and we feel we have good reason for them not to change any zoning,” said Hollensbe.

The course's previous owners will honor gift cards and prepaid rounds at Royal Oaks Golf Club.

The Coffee Creek homeowners will be having their first meeting to discuss the future Saturday at 2 p.m. at Faith Bible Church in Edmond.