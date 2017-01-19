Authorities Investigating Cause Of Deadly Oil Tank Explosion In Waukomis

Authorities said they are investigating the death of a Waukomis man in an oil container explosion as an arson.

The explosion was so powerful, it blew apart two 12-foot high, 200 barrel steel oil containers, and sent a third flying across the street.

The tanks exploded at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, killing the man who owned the property the tanks sat on. The Garfield County Sheriff's Office is not releasing the victim's name, but friends and family tell us the victim is Keith Milacek. Neighbors say the explosion rocked the whole area.

"We have a three level house. I was downstairs, and it was 'boom',” said neighbor Janice Morrison. “The glass doors downstairs shook a little. It was an earthquake."

Neighbor Rayce Cleere saw the flames.

"I come out of the house and it looks like the sun was coming out over here instead of over that way. I could see all the fire just engulfing down here and it was just, it was horrible," Cleere said.

Sources tell News 9's Aaron Brilbeck that Milacek was arguing with the Wichita, Kansas based company that leased the well, so he decided to set it on fire, but it exploded.

The State Fire Marshall's office confirms investigators are looking the explosion. They also said he had a friend who witnessed the whole thing, and that person is being interviewed by investigators. The sheriff hasn't confirmed that, but says his office is talking with possible witnesses.

Friends say this is a shock.

“I can't believe it,” said family friend David Landwehr. “I mean he was good guy. He never did anything wrong and had good parents, and good family and it's just unbelievable."