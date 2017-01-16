Congressman Russell Talks About Repealing Obamacare - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Congressman Russell Talks About Repealing Obamacare

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Congressman Steve Russell says he and his fellow Republicans are doing what they have long promised to do -- send what he calls the Un-Affordable Care Act to the junk heap.

The first steps toward repeal happened last week, but Russell says replacing it will take some time.

President-elect Donald Trump says his health care plan is just about finished and he'll reveal the details right after the inauguration. He's pushing Congress to move quickly, to repeal and replace at the same time.

Russell has confidence in Trump's plan, but he also acknowledges Speaker Paul Ryan's pledge that no one currently covered through Obamacare will lose their coverage.

Russell says the replacement will have to be done in phases. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.