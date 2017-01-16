Congressman Russell Talks About Repealing Obamacare

Congressman Steve Russell says he and his fellow Republicans are doing what they have long promised to do -- send what he calls the Un-Affordable Care Act to the junk heap.

The first steps toward repeal happened last week, but Russell says replacing it will take some time.

President-elect Donald Trump says his health care plan is just about finished and he'll reveal the details right after the inauguration. He's pushing Congress to move quickly, to repeal and replace at the same time.

Russell has confidence in Trump's plan, but he also acknowledges Speaker Paul Ryan's pledge that no one currently covered through Obamacare will lose their coverage.

Russell says the replacement will have to be done in phases.