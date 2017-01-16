OU Women: No. 12 Texas Hosts No. 20 Sooners On Tuesday

Sherri Coale and the OU women’s basketball team face another top-25 opponent on Tuesday night when the No. 20 Sooners travel to Austin for a matchup with No. 12 Texas (12-4, 6-0).

The rivalry game will tip-off at 6:00 p.m. inside of the Frank Erwin Center and will air on FS1 with Ron Thulin and Brenda VanLengen on the call. Here are a few more things to know about the Big 12 battle:

Home-court advantage

While the Longhorns lead the all-time series between the two schools, 28-24, it’s the home team that has come out on top as of late. In fact, the host team has won seven consecutive regular season meetings leading up to this game, with UT beating OU by six points in Austin last year.

Imani Boyette led the Longhorns with a double-double in that game, but the Sooners won’t have to face the all-around center this season seeing she now plays in the WNBA for the Chicago Sky.

The Sooners are 1-2 against top-25 opponents this season and haven’t beaten a ranked team on the road in nearly three years, therefore a win over the Longhorns would be considered OU’s biggest win in quite some time.

Longhorns are rolling

Unlike the Sooners, UT is coming off a road win over a ranked opponent as the Longhorns beat No. 18 West Virginia by ten points up in Morgantown on Saturday. Five UT players scored in the double figures led by Joyner Holmes and Ariel Atkins, who both scored 15 apiece.

UT is undefeated throughout conference play and is currently riding a 10-game winning streak. This is a proven team with a proven track record, especially since UT’s four losses came against then No. 11 Stanford, No. 10 Mississippi State, No. 3 South Carolina and No. 2 UConn.

Sooners also playing well

Even though the Sooners lost in Morgantown to that same West Virginia team the Longhorns just beat, OU has won both of its games since then against Iowa State (67-57) and Texas Tech (66-45) by double figures.

Junior Vionise Pierre-Louis has been a force for the Sooners off the bench and has back-to-back double-doubles. Pierre-Louis is averaging 11.8 points and 9.2 rebounds during Big 12 play, while Peyton Little is ninth in the conference with a 15.2 points per game.

OU’s defense has been impressive this season and are limiting teams to 65.2 points a game on only 36.6 percent shooting. Freshman center Nancy Mulkey, has been a huge defensive presence and already has 40 blocks on the year while senior Maddie Manning set a record for most steals in a game with 10 against Portland State.

