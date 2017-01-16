Multiple OKC Events Celebrate Life, Legacy of MLK

There were several events in Oklahoma City to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The morning started with a silent march from the Freedom Center to the Oklahoma History Center, which is about a 1.5 mile walk.

At the History Center, a diverse group of people gathered as the OKC MLK Coalition spoke. Many political leaders made a speech as well, including Gov. Mary Fallin.

At 11:00 a.m., the children in the room led everyone outside to the symbolic Liberty Bell. Senator Anastasia Pittman said, “Oklahoma is participating in a National Bell Ringing Ceremony where every state that has a Liberty Bell. We let freedom ring by letting the children ring that bell.”

At 2:00 p.m. the OKC MLK Coalition hosted the annual parade. The theme for 2017 was “A Time For Change Is Now.” Thousands of people attended.

Dr. King’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech is still inspiring people 54 years later.

Sen. Pittman said, “We have a lot of work to do, but we’ve made a lot of progress in Oklahoma.”