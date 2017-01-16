Multiple OKC Events Celebrate Life, Legacy of MLK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Multiple OKC Events Celebrate Life, Legacy of MLK

OKLAHOMA CITY -

There were several events in Oklahoma City to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The morning started with a silent march from the Freedom Center to the Oklahoma History Center, which is about a 1.5 mile walk.

At the History Center, a diverse group of people gathered as the OKC MLK Coalition spoke. Many political leaders made a speech as well, including Gov. Mary Fallin.

At 11:00 a.m., the children in the room led everyone outside to the symbolic Liberty Bell. Senator Anastasia Pittman said, “Oklahoma is participating in a National Bell Ringing Ceremony where every state that has a Liberty Bell. We let freedom ring by letting the children ring that bell.”

At 2:00 p.m. the OKC MLK Coalition hosted the annual parade. The theme for 2017 was “A Time For Change Is Now.” Thousands of people attended.

Dr. King’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech is still inspiring people 54 years later.

Sen. Pittman said, “We have a lot of work to do, but we’ve made a lot of progress in Oklahoma.”

