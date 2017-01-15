Jones QB Brandon George Talks Commitment To Southern Illinois - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Jones QB Brandon George Talks Commitment To Southern Illinois

Posted: Updated:

Jones quarterback, Brandon George, had a tremendous senior season where he threw for 4,035 yards and 44 touchdowns while being named the Oklahoma Gatorade Football Player of the Year. 

His stellar play gave him the opportunity to play at the next level, therefore George will be continuing his playing career at Southern Illinois University. 

George took the time to talk with our Brian Mueller in the video above about his decision to play for the Salukis. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.