Young Woman Dies From Injuries Suffered In OKC New Year’s Eve Crash

A former foreign exchange student visiting Oklahoma has died from her injuries in a fatal New Year’s Eve crash.

According to family spokesperson Kathy Winslow, Nhu Huong passed away Sunday morning with her parents by her side.

Huong was a passenger in a fatal accident New Year’s Eve that killed her former host mother, Mandy Starkey-Carson. Carson’s two daughters were also in the car and survived.

Craig Edward Maker, 36, was arrested in connection with the deadly crash and an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states he was driving drunk.