Friends Support Family After Crash Kills OKC Mother, Injures 2 Others

Those who know Mandy Starkey-Carson and her family still can't believe the tragedy of what happened.

They said Starkey-Carson was driving her two daughters and their 19-year-old former foreign exchange student, who was visiting them for the holidays, when they were hit from behind along the Kilpatrick Turnpike near the Wilshire Boulevard exit .

Her 4-year-old daughter Brinley was not hurt, but her 9-year-old daughter Bella and the 19-year-old were.

"That is just amazing," said friend Jennifer Teel. "Many have said after seeing the car they were surprised that anyone was able to survive."

Craig Edward Maker, 36, was arrested in connection with the deadly crash and an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states he was driving drunk.

Both Starkey-Carson and the 19-year-old were wearing seat belts but due to the force of the crash, both were ejected from the vehicle.

Maker was treated for a leg injury and released from the hospital and is in the Canadian County jail.

He stands accused of second-degree murder, speeding and DUI.

News 9 checked and discovered he has four prior DUI convictions.

One misdemeanor conviction in Logan County where he pleaded guilty for an October 2010 incident. He then pleaded guilty to two DUI charges in Oklahoma County in August of 2011.

He was sentenced to one year and time served and was to do 40 hours of community service.

Then in January 2016, he was charged with felony DUI and was sentenced in May to a 10-year deferred sentence and 100 hours of community service. He was also supposed to have an interlock on any car he would be driving.

Troopers confirmed he was driving his mother's car the night of the crash and did not have an interlock device installed on her car.

Friends have started a GoFundMe for Starkey-Carson's family to help pay for her funeral and to help her girls. A GoFundMe has also been set up to support the emergency and medical funds for the 19-year-old.

"If they want to donate anything whether its $10 or a prayer, we would love for you to do that," said Tiffany Jaques-Brown.

Jaques-Brown is the friend who started the fund and said she was horrified by the suspect's background.

"Its a choice its an absolute horrible choice that one person got to make that brought the worst consequence for her friends and her family and her two girls," she said.