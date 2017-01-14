Crews Prepare For Worst In Weekend's Ice Storm In Woodward

Crews were prepared for the worst of the weekend's winter storm in Woodward, but the temperature stayed just two degrees away from disaster.

OG&E brought in people from all over the country in preparation for this storm.

They staged at three different locations across town, but there haven't been any outages yet.

A few trucks were spending the day monitoring power lines and tree branches to look for any problems.

"We had some trouble spots with trees already identified, and so we went ahead and tried to get those taken care of before the ice caused an outage," said Tim Thompson, OG&E community affairs manager.

Because it's stayed right around 29 and 30 degrees, most of the roadways in the area were just wet and not icy, but that may change if the temperature drops further.