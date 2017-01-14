Oklahoma Snaps Seven-Game Skid With Win Over Texas Tech

Jordan Woodard scored 27 points and Rashard Odomes added a career-high 24 points to lead Oklahoma to an 84-75 win over Texas Tech (13-4, 2-3) inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

With the win, OU (7-9, 1-4) snaps its seven-game losing streak and is no longer winless in conference play.

After the Red Raiders took a 9-7 lead early in the game, Oklahoma ripped off a 15-to-4 run led by the aggressive play from Odomes. Whether he was earning his points from the free throw line or finishing at the rim, Odomes was in takeover mode.

The Sooners led by six at halftime, but Kameron McGusty helped to extend that margin by powering an 8-to-0 run early in the second half to put OU up 54-42.

Texas Tech fought back to get within three points, but an Odomes three-point play sparked a 10-to-1 OU run as the Sooners held off the Red Raiders the rest of the way.

Woodard hit multiple clutch down the stretch in his second game back after missing four games. McGusty and Khadeem Lattin also scored in double digits with 10 points apiece.

Oklahoma won the free throw battle with 37 free throw attempts compared to only 14 from Tech.

Keenan Evans and Zach Smith both scored 16 points for the Red Raiders.

The Sooners will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Morgantown for a matchup with West Virginia.