Thunder Begins Six-Game Road Trip In Minnesota

The Thunder embarks on a six-game road trip over the next two weeks starting tonight in Minnesota at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Oklahoma City (24-16) has won three-straight entering the matchup with the Timberwolves but is just 1-4 in its last five road games. The Wolves (13-26) have won their last two including a 119-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

The trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine, all just 21-years old, combine to average 64.1 points per game for Minnesota. That’s 62 percent of Minny’s scoring from those three; their combined salary this season is $14.2 million. LaVine is questionable tonight after sitting out the Houston game with a hip contusion.

The Thunder is 2-0 against the Wolves this season winning both games at home. Russell Westbrook has averaged 29.5 points in those two contests and Enes Kanter averages 20.0 points and 7.0 rebounds against Minnesota this season.

The Thunder hasn’t been able to stop Towns, who’s scoring 29.5 ppg against OKC, but neither Wiggins nor LaVine has been very effective in the two preview matchups. However, Wiggins is coming off an impressive 28-point performance against the Rockets during which he was tasked with slowing down James Harden.

Surprisingly, Minnesota is not among Westbrook’s 18 triple-double conquests this season. He’s averaging 11.5 assists against the Wolves but just 6.5 rebounds.