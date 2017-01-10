Final College Football AP & Coaches Polls Released

Following last night's thrilling National Championship game between Clemson and Alabama, the final College Football rankings were released on Tuesday as both the Sooners and Cowboys moved up in the Associated Press and Coaches Polls.

Oklahoma (11-2) moved up two spots in the AP to No. 5 and four spots in the Coaches to No. 3.

Oklahoma State (10-3) moved up one spot in the AP to No. 11 and the Cowboys came in at 11 in the Coaches as well.

The bump in rankings came after the Sooners 35-19 win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl and Oklahoma State's 38-8 win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.