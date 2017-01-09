OU's Jordan Woodard Returns To Practice - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU's Jordan Woodard Returns To Practice

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
After missing the missing the past four games due to a leg injury, OU senior guard Jordan Woodard returned to practice on Monday. 

OU head coach Lon Kruger said that Woodard is cleared to practice, but won't be available to play in Tuesday night's tilt against No. 2 Kansas. 

It's definitely great news for Sooner fans to have Woodard back at practice, seeing OU is 0-4 without their most experienced player on the court. Woodard is averaging 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists through 10 games this season, and the Sooners have struggled to get much going on offense in his absence. 

With Woodard out of the lineup again, look for freshman Kameron McGusty to continue his breakout campaign. The highest rated recruit of the Kruger era, McGusty has been a lot more aggressive without Woodard on the court and scored a career-high 20 points in OU's loss to Kansas State on Saturday. 

