OU's Jordan Woodard Returns To Practice

After missing the missing the past four games due to a leg injury, OU senior guard Jordan Woodard returned to practice on Monday.

Jordan Woodard practicing today, will have an update on his status for tomorrow's game vs KU shortly. @News9Sport pic.twitter.com/5TdmRPYuQI — Brian Mueller (@BMuellerNews9) January 9, 2017

OU head coach Lon Kruger said that Woodard is cleared to practice, but won't be available to play in Tuesday night's tilt against No. 2 Kansas.

Lon Kruger says Jordan Woodard will remain out for tomorrow night's game against Kansas. Is only cleared to practice for now. @News9Sport — Brian Mueller (@BMuellerNews9) January 9, 2017

It's definitely great news for Sooner fans to have Woodard back at practice, seeing OU is 0-4 without their most experienced player on the court. Woodard is averaging 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists through 10 games this season, and the Sooners have struggled to get much going on offense in his absence.

With Woodard out of the lineup again, look for freshman Kameron McGusty to continue his breakout campaign. The highest rated recruit of the Kruger era, McGusty has been a lot more aggressive without Woodard on the court and scored a career-high 20 points in OU's loss to Kansas State on Saturday.