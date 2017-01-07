OU Hoops: Sooners' Late Rally Falls Short In Loss To Kansas State

Oklahoma dropped its fifth consecutive game on Saturday afternoon with a 75-64 loss to Kansas State inside Bramlage Coliseum.

OU freshman Kameron McGusty totaled 20 points off the bench, but the Sooners struggled to keep up with the Wildcats without senior guard Jordan Woodard in the lineup, who sat out his fourth-straight game with a leg injury.

Kansas State (13-2, 2-1) quickly jumped out to a 12-3 lead after making four of their first five shots, and continued to play at a high level as the Wildcats took a 16-point lead into halftime. But instead of rolling over and accepting a loss on the road to a good team, Lon Kruger’s young Sooners opened the second half on a mission.

Rashard Odomes got things going with a put-back, Christian James drained a 3-pointer, Darrion Strong-Moore found Odomes for another layup, then Khadeem Lattin knocked down a jumper as the Sooners ripped off a 9-0 run to open the half.

With freshmen McGusty and Kristian Doolittle playing aggressive basketball, Oklahoma eventually clawed back within six points, but Kansas State had too much firepower down the stretch as the Sooners fall to 6-8 on the season and 0-3 in Big 12 play.

A huge story in the outcome was the free throw differential. The Wildcats shot 23 free throws compared to only 10 from the Sooners, while McGusty was responsible for all but one of those attempts.

McGusty can play. Like what I've seen out of him so far and he's the only #Sooners player with a free throw attempt against KSU — Brett Coppenbarger (@BrettCope) January 7, 2017

Odomes and Strong-Moore each finished in double digits with 10 points apiece, while Doolittle added eight points and led the team with eight rebounds.

Wesley Iwundu led the Wildcats with 16 points while Barry Brown added 14.

Oklahoma will be back in action on Tuesday night when the Sooners host No. 3 Kansas.

