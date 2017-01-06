Pottawatomie County Arson Investigation Continues

In mere moments on the night of December 30, Nihla Orsburn's life changed.

In mere moments on the night of December 30, Nihla Orsburn's life changed. A fire sparked near her family’s home in Pottawatomie County and there was nothing they could do.

“It’s pretty sad because you watch all those years just kind of…I mean it’s almost like it didn’t exist, like someone just turned the page on you,” she explained.

What's left of their beloved barn was covered in snow Friday building. They had made countless memories in it since 1993.

Nihla said they weren't there when the fire started because they were gathered in Moore for the holidays. “We cried and we shared stories of my dad,” Orsburn said.

Almost three years ago to the day of the fire, another tragedy had come suddenly and Nihla had to bury her dad.

“I mean if you would have known my dad it was kind of like everywhere you go is him. There’s a piece of him on that property somewhere,” she said.

This place, so precious to Nihla's family, is only a fraction of what burned that night. Fire crews said it spread 300 acres.

The start of the fire was caught on camera. In a neighbor’s home surveillance video, a vehicle drives by and flames almost immediately start to glow.

“I want to know who did it,” Orsburn said.

She and the investigators working the case hope anyone with information about who started it will come forward and call the sheriff’s office at 405-273-1727. At last check, no suspect had been identified.

At this point, Orsburn said they don't have plans to rebuild the barn. Thankfully, the family's home was spared.