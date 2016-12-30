Pottawatomie Co. Wildfire Contained, Crews Work To Extinguish Hot Spots

Homes are being evacuated due large wildfire in Pottawatomie County.

7:30 a.m. UPDATE

Crews say the fire is contained but they are working to extinguish hot spots.

---

6:45 a.m. UPDATE

Homeowners who were evacuated Friday night have been allowed to return home.

---

6:00 a.m. UPDATE

The Newalla Fire Chief reports that the fire has rekindled in some areas and several areas are still burning. The chief tells News 9 no homes are threatened in the area of the rekindling at this time.

---

5:00 a.m. UPDATE

A large wildfire burning near SE 119th and Fishmarket Road is contained, according to Oklahoma City Fire officials.

The fire burned roughly 300 acres of land, two mobile homes and a barn.

Firefighters from a least 11 agencies worked to bring the fire under control overnight.

---

11:45 p.m.

Home were being evacuated due to a wildfire in Pottawatomie Co. Friday night.

Just before 9:40 p.m., OKCFD, Little Axe, Norman and McLoud Fire responded to the large wildfire in the area of SE 119th St. between Pottawatomie Rd. and Fishmarket Rd.

OKCFD said homes that were ½ mile east of Pott. Rd. and SE. 119th to the area of SE 149th and Harrah Rd. were evacuated.

According to OKCFD, the fire has burned over 100 acres including two structures - a barn and single-wide trailer. Crews are still working to get about 50 acres under control.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available.