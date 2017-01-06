Snow Comes To An End, Overnight Lows Drop To Single Digits - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Snow Comes To An End, Overnight Lows Drop To Single Digits

OKLAHOMA CITY -

As the snow comes to an end and skies begin to clear, temperatures will drop fast. Overnight lows will end up in the single digits for most with dangerously cold wind chills.

Fog is possible Saturday morning, otherwise we're looking for sunny skies during the day. Highs will top out in the low 30's.

Sunshine sticks around on Sunday with highs around 40.

