Thunder Drop Second-Straight Road Game With Loss To Hornets

For the second consecutive game Oklahoma City struggled to score down the stretch as the Hornets beat the Thunder, 123-112 inside of the Spectrum Center.

Related: Thunder Social Scene: Road Trip Continues In Charlotte

Charlotte shot a whopping 49 free throws compared to OKC’s 23 as the Thunder is now 0-2 in 2017.

Russell Westbrook tied the game at 101-101 when he took a steal coast-to-coast for a layup with 5:39 left in the game, but things quickly went south for the Thunder.

Andre Roberson inexplicably fouled Kemba Walker while shooting a 3-pointer, Nicolas Batum drove the lane for a tough layup, Walker added a layup of his own, then Batum knocked down a money ball over the outstretched arms of Roberson as Charlotte suddenly led 112-104 while the Thunder went cold from the field.

Crushing turnover on fastbreak, no breaks bouncing the Thunder way in this one #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 5, 2017

The Hornets went on to hit enough free throws down the stretch to close out a double-digit win and snap its 12-game losing streak to the Thunder.

Along with losing the game, Westbrook was whistled for his 10th technical foul of the season when he attempted to throw the ball to a referee but the official wasn’t looking as it smacked off his face.

This technical from Russell Westbrook MUST get rescinded. pic.twitter.com/XYhZwpMhgi — Thunder Nation (@_ThunderNation) January 5, 2017

Westbrook finished with 33 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, while Steven Adams had another tremendous outing with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go with 12 rebounds. Enes Kanter added 22 points and eight boards off the bench while Victor Oladipo scored 18 in his third game back from a wrist injury.

Batum led the Hornets with 28 points, 13 of which came at the line, while Walker scored 20 and Frank Kaminsky III added 17 off the bench.

OKC won’t have long to lick the wounds after this one, seeing they’ll be back in action against James Harden and the Rockets on Thursday night.