Thunder Social Scene: Road Trip Continues In Charlotte

Following a loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee, the Thunder will be back in action on Wednesday night in Charlotte when it squares off with the Hornets. Our Thunder Reporter, Steve McGehee, will be inside the Spectrum Center tweeting updates during the game, so check in throughout to make sure you don't miss out on the action.

Game Over! Hornets 123 Thunder 112 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 5, 2017

Crushing turnover on fastbreak, no breaks bouncing the Thunder way in this one #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 5, 2017

Needs some stops on Defense, and making something at the other end would help, hope this doesn't end up like Milwaukee, missing shots late. — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 5, 2017

Thunder lead the Hornets 88-87 after three quarters. #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) January 5, 2017

I moved seats to capture some of the game on video in 2nd half, call me superstitious, I'm not moving, tied at 80 pic.twitter.com/PRGgOG9QUP — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 5, 2017

Steven Adams with 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting to go with seven rebounds. #News9Thunder https://t.co/AMiy5X1xhe — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) January 5, 2017

Russ missed dunk brings out the loudest roar from the crowd tonight #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 5, 2017

Russ scores layup at buzzer, going coast to coast, Hornets up 60-55 Half #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 5, 2017

Russ misses, rebounds and scores plus one, NICE! #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 5, 2017

Kaminsky with 15, are you kidding me? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 5, 2017

Hornets are living at the free throw line, 17 attempts so far #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 5, 2017

Thunder open second quarter on 9-to-4 run https://t.co/blHH2Qch8w — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) January 5, 2017

Hornets 27 Thunder 22 after Q1, Thunder 0/6 behind arc. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 5, 2017

Coach Cheeks had a chat with Russ in the

Tunnel, both are back on bench, Russ has a right to be ?? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 5, 2017

Hornets score five straight, T on Russ, Russ threw basketball and hit ref in head #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 5, 2017

Russ was crushed, no call? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 5, 2017

