Homicide Victim's Family Warns Against Donating To Fake Fundraising Accounts

The family of an Oklahoma City man shot and killed in his home the day after Christmas is warning people not to contribute to any fundraising pages set up in his name.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The family of an Oklahoma City man shot and killed in his home the day after Christmas is warning people not to contribute to any fundraising pages set up in his name.

The family of 32-year-old Joseph Jackson said they don't know who has been setting up the accounts, but his mother said they do not need any help with funeral costs and they don't want anyone profiting off his untimely death.

A funeral service for Jackson has been set up for 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the People's Church in northeast Oklahoma City. It will be a joint funeral for Jackson and his grandfather, Charles Jones, who suffered a fatal heart attack, the family said.

Oklahoma City police have arrested Dawfea Danyell Barnes in connection with the deadly shooting. He stands accused of first-degree murder, kidnapping and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Jackson's death marked the 76th homicide in Oklahoma City for 2016.

