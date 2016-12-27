Police Identify Homicide Victim Found In NW OKC Duplex

Police have identified the man found dead inside his NW Oklahoma City home.

Officers arrived to the duplex, located near NW 90th St. and N. Rockwell Dr., on Monday night and inside they found the body of 32-year-old Joseph Jackson.

Investigators are still trying to track down the person or persons responsible for the murder. But they may get some help from surveillance video recovered at the crime scene.

“We do have a little bit of information, but not enough to name a suspect,” said Capt. Paco Balderrama. “But we are really hoping that the public will help us out.”

“He was very generous, very well loved,” said Michelle Jones, Joseph Jackson’s biological mother who lives Texas. “He was a very smart, bright person. He attended college and had ambition. He was a good person and had a good heart. He just went wayward, as some people do.”

Neighbors says Jackson had lived at the duplex for about a year and never caused any trouble. But News 9 dug a little deeper and discovered Jackson had spent time in prison for a long list of crimes. He was sentenced in 2010, but had no record of any arrests since his release.

The landlord tells News 9 Jackson used to work for him and was a very good worker and was honest about his past.

News 9 also talked with one neighbor, who agreed to talk about what he heard the night of the murder as long as we did not show his face.

“I heard the yelling and then heard a pop - and that really woke me up,” he said.

The neighbor says at first he thought that pop was indeed a gun shot, but then he started to second guess himself.

“I listened and I could hear people, could hear voices, so I'm thinking it wasn't a gunshot. They don't sound excited enough for it to be a gunshot.”

The neighbor says moments later he heard two more shots. And that's when he got up and started wondering what had just happened. He just hopes whoever killed him gets caught and is held accountable.

Police are asking for the public's help in solving this murder. If you know who's responsible and where police can find them, call the OKC Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.